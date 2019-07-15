Avengers Endgame now just 7 million dollars behind Avatar at worldwide box office

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is closer than ever to beating Avatar at the worldwide box office. According to Variety, it is now just 7.16 million dollars behind the James Cameron film.

Advertising

While Endgame has earned 2.780 billion dollars worldwide, Avatar ended its box office run at 2.788 billion dollars.

Avengers: Endgame was recently re-released to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home. Marvel Studios bundled six minutes worth of new content to lure moviegoers to theaters.

Endgame wrapped up the 22-film Infinity Saga within the Marvel Cinematic Universe that began with Iron Man in 2008. The film also teased the future of MCU towards the end.

Advertising

Avengers: Endgame received highly positive reviews. It earned a 94 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film four-and-a-half stars. Shalini wrote, “Starting with Downey Jr and Evans, the actors put their heart and soul into the goings-on, even when the film gets incredulous over its 3-hour-plus length and sags, like in Infinity War, in the real bang-for-the-buck bits. However, the clear winner hands down is Hemsworth as Thor, now with straggly hair and a paunch, who has let himself go in the years following Thanos’s destruction of the world, wallowing in self-pity and beer.”

She added, “Hemsworth has time and again proved that he is the actor with the best comic touch here (forgive us thou Chris Pratt fans), and it is to him that the best line of the film is devoted — when Thor, top undressed and trousers hanging below his bulging stomach, demands to know what is wrong with how he looks, Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) says, “You look like melted ice-cream.”