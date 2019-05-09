Avengers Endgame worldwide box office collection: Marvel film earns 2.27 billion dollars

Avengers: Endgame is continuing its winning streak. Currently, the Marvel film’s global haul stands at 2.27 billion dollars.

According to Box Office Mojo, Avengers: Endgame has earned 644.50 million dollars in North America. The movie’s overseas earnings are 1.62 billion dollars. Endgame also holds the distinction of being the first Hollywood film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in India.

The big Marvel film wraps up the Infinity Saga within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is only behind Avatar in the highest-grossing films list.

James Cameron’s Avatar ended its theatrical run at 2.78 billion dollars and it looks like the final Avengers movie will soon catch up.

Avengers: Endgame is also a massive critical success and has received some glowing reviews. Rotten Tomatoes has given it a 95% rating and the general consensus reads, “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”

The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer wrote in her four-and-a-half-star review, “Having laboured over setting up the final battle in Avengers: Infinity War, Directors Anthony and Joe Russo get their act together to give a proper, emotional, funny and, yes, even spectacular, send-off to a cast of characters we have come to know (and, mostly love) over 22 films and 10 years.”