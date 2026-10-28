Avengers: Doomsday’s Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans share India release date: ‘Happy Diwali’

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Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have a special Diwali surprise for Indian fans ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday. Avengers: Doomsday has got a release date and is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day before its US release.
With 50 days to go before the film hits theatres, the actors, who play Doctor Doom and Steve Rogers, respectively, shared a festive video message extending their wishes to audiences across India.
In the video message, the actors said, “Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another… that’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction… Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday… You bet!”
Watch Avengers Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans’ clip here:
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Avengers: Doomsday will bring together heroes from three distinct universes as they face an existential threat unlike anything they have encountered before. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz.
Avengers: Doomsday will be available in Infinity Vision and other premium formats. Like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which also released on a Thursday, the film will benefit from an extended four-day opening weekend.
The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.
Avengers: Doomsday is set to become the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame: Encore had re-released in Indian theaters on September 25, 2026, featuring bonus footage, a special preview of Avengers: Doomsday
In other news, Dune: Part Three is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 18, setting up a box office clash with the Russo Brothers’ Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the antagonist Doctor Doom.