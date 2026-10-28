Avengers: Doomsday’s Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans share India release date: ‘Happy Diwali’

Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have a special Diwali surprise for Indian fans ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday. Avengers: Doomsday has got a release date and is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day before its US release.

With 50 days to go before the film hits theatres, the actors, who play Doctor Doom and Steve Rogers, respectively, shared a festive video message extending their wishes to audiences across India.

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In the video message, the actors said, “Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another… that’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction… Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday… You bet!”