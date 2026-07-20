Avengers Doomsday trailer: RDJ stuns as Doctor Doom; Chris Evans wields Thor’s hammer

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, the most anticipated film of 2026 and the first Avengers movie since Endgame in 2019. The trailer, which dropped on Monday, gave audiences their first extended look at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, and the collision of three distinct Marvel universes on a scale the franchise has never attempted before.

The trailer opens with Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, green-hooded and metal-faced, preparing to invade the multiverse. It is the first time audiences are seeing the actor in extended footage as the villain, having previously appeared only briefly and without his face shown in the post-credits scene of last year’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier is shown looking out of his X-Mansion window as a bright flash of light signals the arrival of trouble. “Something’s coming, something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we will be faced with an unthinkable decision,” Xavier says.

From there, the trailer delivers exactly what the franchise has been building toward for seven years and three phases. Heroes from across the MCU, the X-Men universe and the Fantastic Four world are thrown together as Doom’s multiverse-crossing war begins. Shang-Chi and Gambit clash. Mystique transforms into Yelena Belova, leading to a fight between Florence Pugh and Rebecca Romijn. Black Panther’s Wakandan forces face off against Namor’s Talokan army. The Fantastic Four meet the Thunderbolts for the first time. Tom Hiddleston’s Loki appears briefly in his TVA garb.

The trailer’s biggest moment belongs to Chris Evans. Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, tells the assembled heroes they are going to need a miracle. That miracle turns out to be Steve Rogers, returning for the first time since he walked away at the end of Endgame. “It’s not possible,” Thor says. Evans then grabs Thor’s hammer, confirming that the moment fans have waited seven years for has arrived.

Hemsworth’s Thor is at the centre of the trailer’s emotional arc. “Put aside your petty squabbles. Presume nothing except this: if you return, you will return as brothers and sisters. Mark my words: we are going to need a miracle,” he tells the heroes.

The trailer saves its most striking sequence for the end. Thor confronts Doctor Doom directly and finds himself completely outmatched. It is a deliberate statement from the filmmakers: Doom is not Thanos. He is something else entirely.

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The screenplay is written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. The Russo Brothers direct, returning to the MCU for the first time since Avengers Endgame, which became the second highest-grossing film of all time.

The cast is the largest ever assembled for a Marvel film. It includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Winston Duke, Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming, Kelsey Grammer, Channing Tatum and India Rose Hemsworth, among others.

Also Read – Robert Downey Jr is building Dr Doom from scratch: ‘Avengers Doomsday won’t be a let down’

Notably absent from the trailer are Spider-Man and Wolverine, both of whom are expected to appear in the film but are being held back for future reveals. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases on July 31, just days after the Doomsday trailer’s debut, and it is expected that the Doomsday trailer will play in theatres ahead of that film.

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Avengers: Doomsday is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz. It releases in theatres on December 18. Its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, is scheduled for December 17, 2027.