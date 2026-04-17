Avengers Doomsday trailer: Captain America and Thor go up against ‘wildly epic’ Doctor Doom

Avengers Doomsday trailer: Highly anticipated as the film that would finally resurrect the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which has been treading a rough patch for the past few years with disappointing projects one after another, Avengers: Doomsday also marks the reunion of some of the OGs in the franchise. Now, ahead of its grand worldwide release, scheduled for the end of 2026, the makers have unveiled its official trailer, bringing together Earth’s mightiest heroes in the wake of another imminent threat, with far more potential consequences than what they faced off against in Avengers: Endgame (2019), when all of them joined forces for the last time.

The official trailer for the superhero film was screened at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, predominantly for theatre owners. And if reports are to be believed, Doomsday is worth the wait and will revitalise the MCU, as it not only marks the return of Anthony and Joe Russo to the helm but also the homecoming of the franchise’s OGs like Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr (RDJ), among others.

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What’s in Avengers Doomsday trailer?

According to Variety, the trailer opens by showing RDJ in his brand new avatar as Victor von Doom aka Doctor Doom, the latest supervillain in town, who is determined to take over the multiverse. But his mission won’t be easy, as Earth’s mightiest heroes have learned about his plan and are set to lock horns with him. The trailer then cuts to offer glimpses of Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Gambit (Channing Tatum), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) in a crossover like never before.

But it doesn’t end there. The war reaches the next level as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) faces off against Doom, who looks a lot like his deceased dear friend, Tony Stark aka Iron Man. But hey, that’s what the multiverse does; it throws you off with its mind games, and only the sharp-minded can withstand its twistedness. Nevertheless, one of the most powerful Asgardians is taken aback when Doom effortlessly catches Mjolnir, Thor’s magical hammer, underscoring that he may probably be the strongest supervillain the Avengers have ever faced. “He’s (Doom) not simply a villain — he’s one of the most complex Marvel characters. He’s always three moves ahead,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Joe Russo as saying on the occasion.

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Yet, fret not. Thor has got backup, as Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) makes his grand entry as Captain America, the “miracle” the Asgardian was hoping for. But how?! Didn’t he retire to have a peaceful life with his sweetheart, Peggy Carter, after passing down the mantle to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie)? Well, guess we need to wait until December 18, 2026, to find all the answers.

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Not just the Avengers, but Doomsday also brings together the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Wakandans, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four, as they gear up for the battle of a lifetime. Doomsday is the penultimate movie in the Multiverse Saga of the MCU, which will conclude with the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for 2027. The movies will also mark the comeback of Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Letitia Wright as Shuri, and Tom Hiddleston as Loki, among others.

‘I want to give away 37,000 spoilers’

While addressing the gathering that greeted him with thunderous applause, RDJ said, “I couldn’t have imagined reuniting with this amazing team — let alone as a new character.” Then, in the classic RDJ style, he teased the crowd, wondering, “What I want to do is give away, like, 37,000 spoilers right now. Should I, just for fun?” He added that Doctor Doom is “wildly epic, to say the least,” USA Today reported.

Opening up about his return to the MCU, Evans noted, “I said I would only come back for a real reason, and in Doomsday, there is a very real reason that these superheroes need Steve Rogers. I love you, Downey, but this guy (Doom), I don’t like him.”

Some who were fortunate enough to catch the trailer at CinemaCon also took to social media to share their experience. “They f***ing did it. I did NOT expect the trailer to be that good. I knew I’d probably like it (let’s be real), but watching that teaser with a crowd and seeing those characters crossover was pure incredible. Wow. I’m floored,” celebrity Brandon Davis wrote on X (formerly Twitter).