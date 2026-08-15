Avengers Doomsday special look: Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom overpowers Thor

Avengers Doomsday special look: After unveiling the first trailer for one of the most anticipated films of the year, Avengers Doomsday, the makers have now released a special look for the fans. The footage offers a glimpse of the highly anticipated villain Doctor Doom, who will be played by Robert Downey Jr.

One of the most pivotal moments in the over-one-minute special look features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) confronting Doctor Doom. Thor comes at Doom with all his might and warns him, “I swear you will beg for hell long before I grant it.” Doom, however, remains unfazed. “Hell answers to me… for I am Doom,” he says after overpowering Thor.

Avengers Doomsday special look. Watch here:

The special look opens with Victor Doom seated on his throne as Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) provides a voice over that offers a glimpse into his past. “He used to be kind, he used to be caring, and then, everything he loved was taken from him. I knew he was lost, but I didn’t realise he was broken,” she says.

The footage then brings together several major characters, with Sue seen speaking to Magneto (Ian McKellen), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Thor and Gambit (Channing Tatum). The sequence is intercut with images of a world left in ruins, before Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) confronts Doom and asks whether he is responsible for the destruction.

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Marvel announces new X-Men film

In another major announcement, Marvel Studios has confirmed that its long-awaited X-Men movie will arrive in theatres on May 5, 2028. Taking to the X, the release date along with the cast was announced. Sadie Sink will play Jean Grey, Kit Connor will portray Cyclops, Samara Weaving will play Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette will star as Rogue, Maya Boyd will portray Storm and Christopher Abbott will play Professor X. Adam Driver has been cast as the villainous Mr Sinister.

The X-Men are coming to the MCU: Sadie Sink is Jean Grey

Kit Connor is Cyclops

Christopher Abbott is Professor Charles Xavier

Samara Weaving is Emma Frost

Inde Navarrette is Rogue

Maya Boyd is Storm

Adam Driver is Nathaniel Milbury Only in theaters May 5, 2028. pic.twitter.com/ZCd4f7I1W7 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 15, 2026

The film will be the first X-Men movie since Disney acquired 21st Century Fox and its library of mutant characters. Several X-Men characters have already appeared in the MCU in recent years, while Deadpool & Wolverine and the animated series X-Men ’97 have further brought the mutants into the Marvel universe. The upcoming film will mark the X-Men’s first proper theatrical outing since X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019).

About Avengers Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday will bring together heroes from three distinct universes as they find themselves on a collision course with Doctor Doom, an existential threat unlike anything they have faced before. The film marks the first Avengers instalment since Avengers: Endgame (2019). Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers Doomsday is scheduled to release on December 18. The film will also face a major box-office clash with Warner Bros.’ third instalment in the Dune franchise.