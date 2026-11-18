Way before Avengers Doomsday was announced, Marvel boss Kevin Feige had different plans for one of the biggest franchises in the world. In July 2022, with all the pomp and show, Jonathan Majors was announced to play the role of Kang the Conqueror. His first appearance in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was designed to introduce him as the villain who was even more dangerous than Thanos but when Majors was arrested, and eventually convicted, for harassment and assault, Marvel cut ties with him, and went back to the drawing board, or at least that’s what the audience gathered. Now, Kevin, in a chat with Empire Magazine, has said that the plan to introduce Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom was in motion even before Majors was fired, and they had already thought of introducing him as the big villain in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Robert Downey Jr was going to be a part of Kang Dynasty

The Kang Dynasty was shelved, Doomsday was announced and the big guns of MCU, directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and actors Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans were brought back to breathe life into the comic book movies. Kevin has now said that they first started talking to RDJ when they were still following the ‘Kang Dynasty’ plan. “It probably would still have been called The Kang Dynasty, but it would have been a set-up for Doom, midway through that movie,” Feige said, and added that the film would have been a bait-and-switch in which Doom would have been revealed as the real threat.

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Kevin also opened up about Jonathon Majors’ situation and described it as “delicate.” He said, “We didn’t want to rush into any rash decisions in terms of employment. People think there was a cause-and-effect with Jonathan’s issues, and that certainly accelerated some things. But the Doom of it all was well underway before that…”

Robert Downey Jr returns to MCU as Doctor Doom. (Pic: RDJ/Instagram) Robert Downey Jr returns to MCU as Doctor Doom. (Pic: RDJ/Instagram)

Kevin Feige was making changes to Kang Dynasty after Ant-Man 3’s mediocre response

He also explicitly stated that the box office response of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was not up to their liking and hinted that they were thinking about next steps. “Quantumania was not received the way we would have liked. There are many elements of that that we’re proud of, the Kang performance being one of them. But we were changing (The Kang Dynasty) even at that point,” he said.

Doctor Doom has nothing to do with Iron Man

Kevin also addressed the popular fan theory about Doctor Doom about neing another variant of the deceased Iron Man, the role famously played by Robert Downey Jr in the Marvel films. He said, “People wondered, ‘Is Doom just a variant of another character? Is this just a shortcut to bringing back another character?'” He added, “The answer is no. He’s Victor Von Doom.”

Ant-Man 3’s box office performance was similar to other Ant-Man films

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was the start of MCU’s Phase 5 and released in February 2023. As per Box Office Mojo, the film earned $476 million worldwide, which was roughly half of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which earned $845 million. The two films were released three months apart. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was the last film of the MCU’s Phase 4, earned $859 million.

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However, when compared with just Ant-Man films, Ant-Man and the Wasp, which released in 2018, just months after Avengers Infinity War, earned $622 million. And the first Ant-Man, which released in 2015, earned $519 million. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania wasn’t as big as a success as Kevin might have hoped but the Ant-Man films haven’t been major money spinners anyway.