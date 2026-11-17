The advance booking for Russo Brothers’ long-awaited Marvel tentpole Avengers: Doomsday opened at midnight on Tuesday, a month before it releases in cinemas on December 17. It’s slated to release in Indian cinemas a day before its scheduled worldwide release on December 18. Given the tremendous hype for the film, it’s already sold over 50,000 tickets across India and earned over Rs 3 crore, as per Sacnilk.

BookMyShow reported that around 10,000 tickets were sold almost every hour in India since the advance booking opened at midnight. Even the most expensive seats in the country — priced at Rs 1990 — are completely sold out for the recliner seats in the Infinity Vision 3D format in the evening and late-night shows at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai, from the opening day on Thursday to its first Sunday, December 20.

While Avengers: Doomsday will release in Indian cinemas in dubbed languages of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, only the native English shows and some in Hindi are available at the advance booking window so far. While the film will not release in the premium format of IMAX, it’s being released in another customized special format — Infinity Vision.

ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN NOW!

Book your tickets for Avengers: Doomsday in Marvel Studios presented in Infinity Vision: https://t.co/sbM5ZWKTb5 | https://t.co/i5phDBPM6r Experience Avengers: Doomsday in cinemas on December 17. https://t.co/nsF8PPl6Nl — Marvel (@Marvel_India) November 16, 2026

What’s Infinity Vision?

Infinity Vision is a new special format introduced by Marvel, particularly for Avengers: Doomsday. Since the film is clashing with Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi action epic Dune: Part Three in worldwide cinemas on December 18, it’s lost the IMAX screens to the latter, given a preemptive deal signed by Warner Bros with the special format screens.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

But since IMAX has been a major market for all tentpoles of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it introduced a new, customized special format in the form of Infinity Vision and Infinity Vision 3D. Unlike IMAX, there are no designated screens reserved for that format, but any theatre can qualify to screen the new, special format as long as it meets the criteria set by Marvel.

The Premium Large Format launched by Marvel’s parent firm, The Warner Disney Company, requires theatres to have a screen width of at least 45 feet, immersive audio (either Dolby Atmos or 7.1 surround sound), and high projection standards (at least 14-feet lamberts in 2D and at least 6-feet lamberts in 3D). In comparison, an average IMAX screen is 72 to 80 feet wide, 50 feet tall, 6 to 12-channel audio system, and the standard screen brightness of 22-feet lamberts.

Thus, while Infinity Vision isn’t a patch on IMAX, it’s more of a marketing tool to lure the audience into cinemas given the absence of IMAX. Currently, the only option available to book in Indian cinemas is the PLF of Infinity Vision, as regular 2D and 3D shows haven’t been made available for booking yet. Given how fast the PLF shows are filling, the price point doesn’t seem to be much of concern for Marvel nerds.

Marvel has already tested waters for Infinity Vision by re-releasing Avengers Endgame: Encore a couple of months ago in the special format. The film, an extended version of Russo Brothers’ 2019 blockbuster, boasted of additional end-credit scenes teasing the events of Avengers: Doomsday. The film went on to collect almost Rs 45 crore at the India box office, and $86 million (Rs 810.68 crore) worldwide.

Story continues below this ad

Spider-Man: Brand New Day to re-release before Doomsday

Thirteen days before the India release of Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel will also re-release another blockbuster from earlier this year — Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Home — in cinemas on December 4. Sony Pictures International announced on Monday that it’ll also release in premium formats, thus indicating a possible release in Infinity Vision, and not IMAX in which it released earlier this year.

“The record-breaking movie is coming back to the big screen on December 4 with an extended cut featuring new scenes and a couple more surprises,” stated the Instagram caption, announcing that the advance booking for the re-release will commence this Thursday on November 19. Fans are already speculating that it’ll feature the final tease of Avengers: Doomsday since the film drops later that month.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day to re-release in cinemas on December 4. Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab. Spider-Man: Brand New Day to re-release in cinemas on December 4. Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day made history at the India box office earlier this year when it scored the highest opening for a Hollywood film ever in the country at Rs 72 crore. The Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer went on to amass over Rs 500 crore in India, and over $2.52 billion (Rs 23,653 crore) globally.

The official runtime of Avengers: Doomsday, as per BookMyShow, is 2 hours, 30 minutes, which makes it more than half an hour shorter than its predecessor, Avengers: Endgame (3 hours, 1 minute), and only a minute longer than Russo Brothers’ 2018 blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War (2 hours, 29 minutes).

Story continues below this ad

Also Read: Varuvaaiy makes history as the first Tamil song nominated at the Grammys

Avengers: Doomsday will feature the return of Robert Downey Jr to the MCU seven years after Avengers: Endgame. Instead of reprising his role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man, the Academy Award-winning actor will play the chief antagonist, Doctor Doom. It’ll also mark the return of other Avengers, including Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).