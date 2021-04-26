Avengers Assemble: Thank you Marvel, for all those franchise-defining superhero moments

It was an emotional moment for fans across the globe as Steve Rogers called out to the Avengers to ‘assemble’ before taking on Thanos in Avengers: Endgame (2019). As Cap gave the war cry, ‘Avengers Assemble’ that were first said by Thor in The Avengers #10 in 1964, it was an electric moment for not just Marvel maniacs, but also Marvel Studios. The production banner, which probably held back from using the phrase in its previous films, finally got its due.

‘Avengers Assemble’ might be a perfect culmination of The Infinity Saga, but this wasn’t the first time our superheroes were assembling against a common enemy. Marvel Studios is a champion in creating such adrenaline-pumping yet emotional moments in all its films, particularly when it involves the team.

For me, it all began with one such moment in its 2012 film – The Avengers. I was never a superhero fan and this one happened by chance. But when the original six joined forces against the Chitauri, and Joss Whedon’s camera captured them, the moment changed it all for me.

The Avengers was the sixth movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Soon enough I realised that creating character impressions was Marvel’s forte, something its competitors strained to achieve.

The architect of Marvel, Kevin Feige, has offered us over a dozen franchise-defining moments in the MCU movies, from the “I am Iron Man” dialogue to Spider-Man’s introduction, from Bruce Banner revealing “I’m always angry” to that heart-thumping elevator fight scene in Captain America The Winter Soldier. If you remember Thor returning to his elements on the sound of Led Zeppelin, then you will also recall Peter Quill dancing to save the day. From Thanos’ heart-stopping snap to the two teams charging at each other at Leipzig/Halle Airport, from Captain America proving that he is worthy to Hela breaking Thor’s hammer — these are more than movie moments, they are a legit pop phenomenon.

Marvel has, in its 11 years journey, given us ample sequences we can cheer for. For that matter, even the little shawarma lunch breather in the post-credits, after a stressful climax, was delightful.

When Marvel Studios released its first movie in The Infinity Saga – Iron Man in 2008, many called it a gamble. But more than a decade on, it has managed to create one of the most successful franchises, apart from giving us a league of superheroes who’ve mattered for reasons more than one.

The success of Marvel movies can be majorly credited to three men – Alan Horn, Kevin Feige and Bob Iger. The initial plan was to develop multiple stand-alone trilogies of superheroes that would pass through crossover events, like the Avengers movies. But the Head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige became the brain behind developing the shared universe strategy. Being an avid comic book fan, and his long-term association with the studios, only helped him structure an expanded timeline spread over three Phases.

Even if you’re not a Marvel fan in particular, there’s something for everyone in all its productions. 23 films and nearly 30 superheroes later, MCU is a force to reckon with in Hollywood, and in world.