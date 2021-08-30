scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 30, 2021
Must Read

Avengers actors Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson to reunite in a ‘high-concept romantic action adventure’

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, Marvel Cinematic Universe's Captain America and Black Widow respectively, are reuniting in Apple's adventure movie Ghosted.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 30, 2021 9:13:54 am
Chris Evans, Scarlett JohanssonChris Evans and Scarlett Johansson's Ghosted is is said to be "a high-concept romantic action adventure in the vein of Romancing the Stone." (Photo: Marvel Studios)

It’s going to be a Marvel-lous reunion. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are reuniting in Apple’s adventure movie Ghosted, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The duo played the roles of Steve Rogers/Captain America and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

English filmmaker Dexter Fletcher, who last directed Elton John biopic Rocketman, is in charge of the project. Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are writing the script.

This happened too |Black Widow: When Chris Evans-Jeremy Renner apologised for sexist, derogatory remarks about Scarlett Johansson’s character

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the project is “a high-concept romantic action adventure in the vein of Romancing the Stone.” Johansson and Evans worked together in three Avengers films, Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Evans and Johansson are not only on-screen pals as Natasha and Steve, but they are good friends in real-life too, as apparent in interviews. They also discussed their respective projects — Marriage Story and Knives Out, respectively — and Avengers: Endgame on Variety’s Actors on Actors video series. Apart from MCU, they have worked together in The Perfect Score (2004) and The Nanny Diaries (2007).

Scarlett, meanwhile, is engaged in a fierce legal battle with Disney, the owner of Marvel Studios. The bone of contention is the hybrid release (simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+) of her standalone MCU movie Black Widow, which, as per Scarlett, robbed her of $50 million worth of bonuses.

Also Read |As Scarlett Johansson sues Disney, the silence of Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans speaks volumes

Apart from Ghosted, Scarlett will also be seen in Wes Anderson’s yet-untitled movie.

Chris Evans, on the other hand, has projects like sci-fi black comedy Don’t Look Up and action-thriller The Gray Man lined up.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Leone
Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Leone: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 30: Latest News

Advertisement