Avengers 5: When will we see Avengers Endgame’s followup?

It might be a while before we see the sequel to Avengers Endgame. It might be a while before we see the sequel to Avengers Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame was an unprecedented success for Marvel Studios, becoming the highest grossing movie of all time, clinching the top spot from Avatar, and was also a darling of critics.

When will we see the next iteration in the Avengers series? It might be a while — several years at least. Avengers movies were possible and we felt attached to them only because we intimately knew about characters like Tony Stark, Steve Rogers and Thor. Endgame had a backstory worth a staggering 21 movies. It was like the giant finale of a gigantic TV show.

With the newer superheroes, there is less of a connection since characters like Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man have appeared only in one or two movies.

Also, there would have to be a supervillain like Loki and Thanos who can bring several superheroes together. For now, we have none.

Loki and Thanos were teased in the movies that preceded their actual appearance as the Big Bad. Loki appeared in Thor movies and The Avengers and the Mad Titan made appearances in post-credit scenes.

It is also worth thinking that there might not be any more Avengers movies. Marvel might move on and introduce New Avengers instead or make the Eternals the elite superhero squad. One thing is for sure, that the era of Avengers, as we knew them, has ended.

