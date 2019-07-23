Here is why we won’t get Avengers 5 anytime soon

Marvel announced several projects announced during San Diego Comic-Con. Some with new characters in the MCU (The Eternals, Shang-Chi) but there were a few that brought back our favourite Avengers (Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), yet there has been no talk of Avengers 5. The Avengers franchise has been the most successful in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and not surprisingly since they bring nearly all the major superheroes in one movie.

Advertising

Avengers: Endgame, for instance, became the biggest film of all time globally, beating Avatar to gain the top spot.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was asked this question by Terri Schwartz of IGN. He replied, “We had a movie this year called Avengers Endgame, and it is very much an ending, as you saw, to so many of those characters. ”

Also Read | MCU phase 4 unveiled at Comic-Con: Natalie Portman to portray female Thor and other major announcements

Advertising

“So Phase 4 is about beginnings, and Phase 4 is about learning new things about characters you already think you know, like Black Widow; meeting incredible new characters like The Eternals and Shang-Chi; going on new adventures with Doctor Strange and Thor; and these Disney+ shows which I promise will be spectacular and what no one is expecting,” Feige added.

It makes perfect sense. Avengers movies were possible and we felt attached to them only because we intimately knew about characters like Tony Stark, Steve Rogers and Thor. With the newer superheroes, there is less of a connection since the characters like Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: Far From Home have appeared only in one or two movies.

Also, there would have to be a supervillain like Loki and Thanos who can bring several superheroes together. For now, we have none.

Loki and Thanos were teased in the movies that preceded their actual appearance as the Big Bad. Loki appeared in Thor movies and The Avengers and the Mad Titan made appearances in post-credit scenes.

It is also worth thinking that there might not be any more Avengers movies. Marvel might move on and introduce New Avengers instead or make the Eternals the elite superhero squad. One thing is for sure, that the era of Avengers as we knew them, has ended.