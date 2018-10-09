Avengers 4 to be set five years after Avengers Infinity War?

Avengers 4 releases on May 4, 2019.

It seems we are going to see a considerable time-jump between Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel Avengers 4. What this means is we will likely not see the heroes dealing with the immediate aftermath of the film. Of course, this is just a rumour, but it is worth exploring because if it is true, it would portray a world dealing with half its population gone. It would be like the world inside HBO’s The Leftovers, only 25 times more melancholic.

If Avengers 4 begins immediately after Infinity War, the Avengers and others characters, too, would be dealing with their own losses. Tony Stark would, for instance, be blaming himself for Peter Parker’s death and Steve Rogers for the death of Bucky Barnes. But five years hence, who knows?

This rumour comes from a writer working in a publication called Super Bro Movies, Daniel R. He tweeted, “Avengers 4 starts YEARS after Infinity War. Not just a few months later as some people were hoping for. Sorry guys.” After asked to specify the number of years by a follower, he replied with five.

Avengers: Infinity War ended with Thanos acquiring all the Infinity Stones, putting them into his gauntlet, and snapping his fingers. The result was half of the universe’s life disintegrated into dust, including many notable Avengers, nearly the entire Guardians of the Galaxy and many more. The movie ended with this heartbreaking cliffhanger and a ray of hope in the form of Captain Marvel’s eventual arrival.

