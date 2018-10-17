Avengers 4 title and trailer description purportedly leaked online

Avengers 4 releases on May 3, 2019.

Avengers 4 trailer is still nowhere in sight, but maybe we know what it will show.

A user at Reddit posted a long, detailed note that he/she claimed describes the first trailer of the movie. Many have said it is a very fine piece of fan-fiction, while others say it is too detailed to be fake, at least completely.

Meanwhile, the account from which this description came has disappeared, leaving some to wonder whether it was real, after all, and Disney-Marvel acted to get the account suspended.

The description says the trailer begins with a shot of the damaged Infinity Gauntlet in a farm field (denoting the unnamed planet on which Thanos escaped after the snap). Tony Stark says, “We were destined to lose.” Tony and Steve Rogers meet on the Wakandan battlefield that has become a wasteland.

After the Marvel logo, we get a glimpse of the New York battle between the Avengers and the Chitauri led by Loki. M’Baku is apparently the king of Wakanda now as he is reportedly sitting on the throne. Shuri and Bruce Banner are working on something in Shuri’s lab. Black Widow is in Hawkeye’s home that was shown in Avengers: The Age of Ultron. A shot shows Thanos walking the New York streets with a longsword in his hands.

Scott Lang dodges explosions. Thor and Valkyrie (yay) are on a Kree ship. “If the stories are true, you’re our universe’s last hope. If such a thing even exists anymore,” Thor says. Tony is shown at SHIELD HQ at New York. Rocket and Nebula try out new weapons somewhere, seemingly bonding. The Hulk falls from the sky in front of Iron Man in full armour. Thanos smiles, and the Hulk smiles back.

In Japan are Black Widow, Captain America and War Machine and they are surrounded by the Yakuza. At the Sanctum, Wong is in contact with Doctor Strange’s soul via a portal. Then Iron Man and Ant-Man are travelling through the quantum realm. They end up in the battle of New York in The Avengers. Thanos flashes a menacing smile as the title of the movie appears, Avengers: Annihilation.

That’s all. A lot of things in this description just do not sit right. It is too predictable. Too fanboyish. With Avengers: Infinit War, we learned that Marvel could pull off a Game of Thrones-calibre twist, a veritable Red Wedding of their own. So it is expected that Avengers 4, which would cap off the arc that began when Tony Stark was contacted by Nick Fury for ‘Avengers Initiative’ back in 2008, would also shock the hell out of us. And that means, it will have something that we did not expect in our wildest dreams.

