Avengers 4: What is going to happen?

Avengers 4 releases on May 3, 2019. Avengers 4 releases on May 3, 2019.

Avengers is still several months away, and has not even finished production. But rumours and speculation about the film is ensuring it stays in the news. After the Big Bad Thanos extinguished half of all life in the universe in Avengers: Infinity War, fans have been waiting for closure of the storyline.

They are wondering how will the remaining superheroes retaliate. If and how the supposedly dead superheroes will be resurrected. And now that we have the trailer for the film, how does Captain Marvel enter the picture? Remember her eventual arrival was teased at the end of Infinity War as a big, turning-the-course-of-the-battle event.

Here are top five theories about Avengers 4 that are making the rounds on the internet. None, some or all of these theories might turn out to be true. If there is one thing we learnt from Avengers: Infinity War, it is that Marvel has the ability to exceed our expectations and deliver something that blows our collective minds.

Captain Marvel’s arrival will help Avengers defeat Thanos: This is one of the most obvious theories. Kevin Feige had stated that she will be the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet. That means she is stronger than Hulk, and Thor, who almost took down Thanos on his own. It is natural then to assume that once she joins the Avengers, the tide of the fight will turn to the heroes’ favour. Sure, it likely will not be that simple. And the Mad Titan still might have a few tricks up his sleeve.

Also Read: Captain Marvel trailer: Brie Larson’s superhero descends on earth



The possible future that Doctor Strange foresaw will come to pass: Doctor Strange in Infinity War experienced millions of futures to see how the battle against Thanos will pan out. Only in one future, the Avengers were victorious. And in that future, half of the universe’s life was destroyed, including Doctor Strange himself, and Thanos’ manic dream was to come true. And that is exactly what happened. Strange had promised Tony Stark he will not hesitate to sacrifice him and Peter Parker if it it came to save either them or the Time Stone. But in the end, he did give Thanos the Time Stone in order to save Stark’s life. Before disappearing like the others, Strange whispered, “It was the only way,” by way of explaining his decision to save Tony.

Those who “died” are not really dead: Many believe that the “dead” superheroes and other lifeforms of the universe are not actually dead. What then? Most answer this question by saying they just got transferred to another reality, maybe the one inside the Soul Stone. Even the Russos, the directors of Infinity War and Avengers 4, have suggested this. After all, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Spider-Man and others are profitable properties that Disney would be loath to abandon.

Time-travel: Even before the release of Avengers: Infinity War, it was rumoured that time-travel will play a part in both the final Avengers 4 movies. In Infinity War, it did, but briefly. Poor Vision was revived by Thanos using the Time Stone, only to be murdered again. Now, people say the dead superheroes will come back when somebody turns back the time and undoes everything. But how? Doctor Strange is the only one shown to be able to wield the Time Stone and he is ‘dead’. Avengers don’t have the Time Stone anyway. The quantum realm from the Ant-Man franchise is then put forward as one of the way using which the inexorably moving tide of time can be turned back and the superheroes will live again.

Avengers 4 releases on May 3, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd