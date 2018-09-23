Tessa Thompson has joined Avengers 4 reshoots: Reports

Is Valkyrie back? Avengers 4 releases on May 4, 2018. Is Valkyrie back? Avengers 4 releases on May 4, 2018.

Tessa Thompson, who played the role of Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok last year, has reportedly joined the Avengers 4 reshoots. The latest development also tallies with what many have suspected for a long time. That Valkyrie did not die when Thanos’ spaceship attacked Thor and the Asgardian spaceship at the end of Thor: Ragnarok. Half of Asgardians were massacred by Thanos and his Black Order, but the other half were either allowed to go or escaped themselves.

Thor himself revealed this while talking to Rocket when the two along with Groot were on the way to Nidavellir (to get a new weapon forged for Thor). He said Thanos killed half of his people but did not say where was the other half. One of the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, Joe Russo has said that Valkyrie will be back. But this is our first confirmation that she will be a part of Avengers 4.

Tessa Thompson was shooting for Men in Black reboot in London with her Men in Black reboot and Thor: Ragnarok co-star Chris Hemsworth. Chris had shared via Instagram stories that he is leaving for Atlanta to finish his remaining Avengers 4 photography. Tessa Thompson also posted a video later in her own stories in which she was with Chris and was bidding goodbye to London. It is almost certain that she will be shooting her Avengers 4 scenes on the movie’s sets. Actors like Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Evangeline Lilly, Benedict Wong, and others have already been reshooting for the film.

While Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 were shot simultaneously, some scenes from Avengers 4 remain to be shot. Also, Mark Ruffalo has said the ending of the film has not been shot yet. This might be why a majority of the cast is on the movie’s sets. The final sequence of the movie will likely involve most of the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Valkyrie’s return is welcome. She was one of the breakout characters of Thor: Ragnarok, a movie filled to the brim with colourful, and sort of nutty characters. A formerly divine Asgardian warrior reduced to a life of drunkenness, Valkyrie’s job was to bring ‘contenders’ to the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) on the planet of Sakaar. She joined forces with Thor to defeat and supplant Hela from Asgard.

Avengers 4 releases on May 3, 2019.

