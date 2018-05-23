Avengers 4 synopsis out, hints at time-travel and the death of superheroes

Avengers 4 will hit the theatres on May 3, 2019. Avengers 4 will hit the theatres on May 3, 2019.

Spoiler warning: This piece contains spoilers for both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity War had an ending that devastated millions of fans around the world. About half of the superheroes along with the universe were wiped out by the Mad Titan Thanos after he did the dreaded finger-snap of Infinity Gauntlet. The ending of that film was not an ending at all as the fate of some major characters hangs in balance. Since Avengers 4 promises closure of the storyline that began with 2008’s Iron Man, fans are eager to watch it, but it is still almost a year away.

Meanwhile, a synopsis for the film was spotted in the latest issue of Licence Global magazine. It reads, “A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

The first picture is unclear so here you can see the shackles on loki’s wrists and this is the Tony’s possible time travel outfit pic.twitter.com/ltOfb0ELqY — melek☀️ (@Lokieed) May 14, 2018

Although it is pretty generic, the phrase “…how fragile reality is…” is making fans crazy with anticipation. It has been long theorised that the final iteration of the Avengers franchise will have time-travel since it seems to be the only way to bring back superheroes like Doctor Strange, Star-Lord, Black Panther, Spider-Man and others. The how-to-time-travel is not clear, though.

Now this phrase has catalysed the speculations. There were set photos that showed the old guard of the Avengers sporting their original costumes and suits with watch-like contraptions on their wrists. Those photos indicate that those contraptions may be the heroes’ ticket to turning back the time as Doctor Strange’s Time Stone is probably still with Thanos. We think Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel may have a hand in this as she is expected to join the remaining Avengers in their fight against Thanos.

