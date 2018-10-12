Avengers 4: Will the superheroes face a threat bigger than Thanos?

Avengers 4 releases on May 3, 2019.

Avengers 4 hits theatres on May 3 next year, which means there is more than half-a-year between now and its release. The biggest reason Avengers 4 is so anticipated is that it directly follows Avengers: Infinity War. Infinity War itself was a movie ten years in making, which would pit the Avengers and their allies against a suitably powerful who could take on them — Thanos.

Thanos achieved his objective of destroying half the universe at the end of Infinity War, which also killed many superheroes, including Spider-Man, Black Panther and Doctor Strange. Avengers 4 will see the Avengers (or what remains of them) teaming up once again to kill Thanos and bring back their fallen comrades. Captain Marvel also joins the fight.

But will Thanos be the only villain of Avengers 4? I mean, we all saw Thor almost killing him just before the snap that killed half the universe. Even Thanos admitted that Thor would have killed him if he had aimed for the head. Captain Marvel is said to be the strongest superhero yet, so she could probably defeat Thanos pretty easily. Even Iron Man and Doctor Strange held their own against him. All the Avengers attacking Thanos, infinity stones or not, would probably defeat the Mad Titan in a jiffy. And his Black Order is annihilated.

According to a description on a leaked Avengers 4 merchandise, Thanos won’t be the only villain in Avengers 4. In fact, we might see somebody even bigger than him. The description according to Comicbook.com reads, “The Asgardian Thor wields the mighty Stormbreaker in his battle against new foes. Rocket teams up with a new crew to guard the galaxy from an even greater threat.”

What could be bigger a threat than Thanos? Well, many actually. Galactus, for instance, eats planets to stay alive. But the problem is the rights to Galactus are still owned by Fox and the merger between Disney (parent company of Marvel Studios) and Fox is still not complete. But perhaps a secret deal was hammered out? Just like Marvel and Sony joined hands to include Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War and the subsequent MCU movies, perhaps Marvel may have a surprise for us in Avengers 4. And heaven knows, they do need a surprise to outdo the finger-snap of Avengers: Infinity War.

