Avengers 4 reshoots: Everything you need to know

Avengers 4 is set for a May 3 release. Avengers 4 is set for a May 3 release.

Avengers 4, which will wrap up the massive Thanos storyline that began with 2008’s Iron Man, has been undergoing reshoots. Many actors have been posting updates about the reshoots on their social media accounts.

These reshoots are not a cause for worry since they are common with big films for a variety of reasons. For example, some scenes may need to be redone to accommodate special effects or CGI. A film like Avengers 4 can be a logistical nightmare with over 60 cast members.

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, had said in July that it is good, “having already shot the majority of the movie.” Mark Ruffalo recently revealed that it is not just reshoots. The ending of the film has also not been shot. While speaking with The Marvelists podcast, Ruffalo said, “We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

This is interesting, since it suggests that the ending of the film is being kept under wraps even from the cast. Many cast members have confirmed that they are participating in the reshoots. Does that mean we can expect all of these actors will be in the climax of the movie?

Anyway, here are the actors who we know for sure will be in the movie. Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow posted photos on their Instagram, marking their presence as Tony Stark/Iron Mana and Pepper Potts. Mark Ruffalo has also made it clear in The Marvelists interview. Jeremy Renner, who was absent in Infinity War, will return as Hawkeye. He recently posted a photo with a caption to that effect. Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis) followed suit.

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Paul Rudd have also been, reportedly, spotted on the set of the film according to a few photos being circulated online, but we could not verify this.

Avengers: Infinity War, released early this year on April 27, was a giant beast of a movie. For the first time about two dozen superheroes came together to face the much-awaited intergalactic tyrant Thanos and his fearsome acolytes, the Black Order. The ending of the film left half the universe’s lifeforms dead thanks to Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet.

There are many theories as to what may happen in Avengers 4. Veteran MCU fans know that Avengers 4 will also include at least one big bombshell, since if there is one thing Avengers 4 has do it, it is to outclass Avengers: Infinity War which might be, let’s say, a titanic task.

Avengers 4 is set for a May 3 release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd