Avengers 4: Mark Ruffalo spoils the title and ending of the film on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Mark Ruffalo opens up on Avengers 4

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo is at it again. After accidentally revealing the end of Avengers: Infinity War during a press interview and live streaming the premiere of Thor Ragnarok last year, the actor revealed the title of the fourth Avengers movie and declared its ending on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

In his recent appearance on the show, Mark sheepishly grinned while admitting that he had revealed spoilers of Avengers in the past, and then proceeded to announce the title of the upcoming Avengers film, saying that “It is already out there.” An excited Jimmy then asked him for more spoilers which was followed by Mark stating the concluding bits of the Avengers 4.

A visibly aghast Jimmy then tells Mark that he is worried for his friend. Of course, in the released clip by The Tonight Show, one doesn’t get to hear Mark spoil anything as the whole thing is beeped out. This seems like a well-thought-out sketch which the host, the actor, and their teams planned together for the amusement of the general audience.

In response to Fallon’s clip, the Russo brothers tweeted “Mark, you’re fired.” Mark had earlier tweeted saying, “.@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M.”

Avengers 4 is scheduled to hit the screens on May 3, 2019.

