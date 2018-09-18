Avengers 4: Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye is bruised in set photo; Evangeline Lilly wraps up filming

Avengers 4 reshoots are currently underway. Avengers 4 reshoots are currently underway.

Avengers 4 is still in production. Several actors have admitted that some of the scenes in the movie are being reshot and, according to Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) at least, the ending still has not been shot. The list of actors wrapping up the film at the Atlanta set of the film include Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Evangeline Lilly and others.

Jeremy Renner, whose character Clint Barton/Hawkeye was conspicuously missing in Avengers: Infinity War, will also be back for the sequel. The actor uploaded a photo on Instagram with the same haircut that he sports as Hawkeye. He is in the role and looks like there is some makeup on his face to represent bruises, probably as result of the ace archer’s tussle with a baddie. The photo is blurry, but he is probably wearing the classic dark Hawkeye costume.

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye.

The last we saw Hawkeye was in Captain America: Civil War. He and Scott Lang/Ant-Man, we were told in Infinity War by Black Widow, were under house-arrest after the fallout following the Civil War. We know that Clint also has a family. Some fans had theorised that Clint will be seen in the persona of Ronin. He adopted that identity after the Civil War in comics and was spotted on the set of the movie in the character’s costume, or at least something similar.

We can venture a guess that he loses his family after the famous finger-snap by Thanos and we will see a darker, more ruthless character in Avengers 4. He may or may call himself Ronin, but he will likely be a different character. Whatever the truth, he is all set to join the Avengers’ fight against Thanos.

Evangeline Lilly, who plays the Wasp/Hope van Dyne in MCU films, was also absent in Avengers: Infinity War, but we did catch up to her and Ant-Man in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Turns out, the two tiny superheroes were dealing with an enemy of their own even as Thanos and his Black Order were wreaking havoc on earth. Sadly, we saw Lilly’s Wasp, along with her parents, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, getting reduced to dust in the post-credit scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

But she will be back. She joined other cast members for the reshoots and was hanging out with Pom Klementieff, the Mantis actor (whose character, incidentally, died too in Infinity War). Lilly has finished shooting, however, as she confirmed on her Instagram profile.

Evangeline Lilly has finished her Avengers 4 reshoots.

But why did she shoot for Avengers 4 if her character died in Ant-Man and the Wasp? This confirms the widely held theory that the characters who “died” in Infinity War will be back. Or at least those who died after the finger-snap will be back (Bye, bye, Gamora and Loki). Or they never died in the first place, but were transported to another realm, perhaps the one inside the Soul Stone.

We hope (no pun intended) she will have a more substantial role in Avengers 4. Her and Ant-Man’s knowledge and experience of the Quantum Realm might be crucial in order to turn back the time and undo the damage that Thanos inflicted.

Avengers 4 released on May 3, 2019.

