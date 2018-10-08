Avengers 4: Is Spider-man alive? Tom Holland’s appearance sparks speculation

Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War.

Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, was seen leaving in an airplane from Atlanta, sparking speculation regarding his fate in Avengers 4. Atlanta, Georgia is the city where the reshoots of the film are taking place and many of Holland’s co-stars like Chris Hemsworth and more recently Chris Evans have actually finished shooting.

ok here’s a pic of tom holland since a lot of y’all have asked :) pic.twitter.com/6ZMzm1NaAb — em misses bts (@goldenclosetboy) October 6, 2018

Spider-Man, along with many of his fellow Avengers and half the universe, were disintegrated at the end of Avengers: Infinity War after Thanos snapped his fingers while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet. It was one of the biggest twists in pop-culture ever. Spidey’s death was particularly heartbreaking since it was prolonged and he did not die before telling his mentor Tony Stark that he did not want to die. His words, “I don’t feel so good,” became a viral meme.

Despite half of the universe’s obliteration, few believed that Disney and Marvel wouldn’t let profitable properties (especially Black Panther) just disappear. And this is what exactly seems to have happened. Marvel Studios has been trying to keep the reshoots secret but eagle-eyed fans have spotted Tom Holland in an airplane leaving from Atlanta to New York.

So, Peter Parker/Spider-Man (and presumably others) will most likely be resurrected in Avengers 4. But how? The short answer is: we do not know. And the long answer is: There is nothing concrete known about Avengers 4. The plot of the film is being kept entirely under wraps. All we have is speculation.

The most popular theory says time-travel or at least reversing the inexorable tide of it. There is some hint and evidence supporting this. The original Avengers actors were spotted on the set in their original costumes — you know, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk and so on. This implies we will experience the battle in New York once again, and this can only happen if the heroes go back in time.

Then there is the quantum realm. Teased in the Ant-Man films, the quantum realm is a microscopic world wherein Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne and the original Wasp was lost. She was brought back in Ant-Man and the Wasp, only to be disintegrated along with her daughter and husband as Thanos snapped his fingers half a world away in Wakanda. The quantum realm is a microscopic world that is said to exist between the space between the atoms that make up the universe. The thing that makes the quantum realm important is that the usual rules of time and space do not matter in it. Scott Lang/Ant-Man is stranded in it and it will almost certainly be used by the Avengers. Paul Rudd, the actor who plays Ant-man, was spotted alongside the original Avengers on the movie set.

Captain Marvel’s arrival also may turn the course of war. Brie Larson’s superhero will get her standalone film in March next year. She was contacted as the last resort by Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury in the post-credit scene of Infinity War, and maybe it would be her knowledge of the universe (she has been engaged in interstellar travel since the 1990s) that would undo the damage Thanos inflicted.

Avengers 4 releases on May 3, 2019.

