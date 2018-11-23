Avengers 4: Gamora’s sword is capable of killing an Asgardian

In an interesting titbit revealed by Marvel Studios Visual Dictionary, Gamora can kill an Asgardian using her sword. We do not know how useful this information is, but the fact that it is there may have some bearing on the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Are we going to see a duel between Gamora and Thor in near future? Unlikely, but then why was this information included?

Comicbook.com reports that Gamora’s entry in the book calls her retractable sword ‘Godslayer’ as it can kill an Asgardian, which basically means that it can kill a Norse god like, let’s say, Thor or Odin. The entry reads, “Gamora’s retractable sword, ‘Godslayer,’ is so named as it can kill even an Asgardian. When faced with the monstrous energy-draining Abilisk, Gamora uses Godslayer to slice the giant beast’s throat.”

The name of the sword, Godslayer, is similar to Wonder Woman’s sword Godkiller in the 2017 movie. Though the sword turned out to be just an ordinary sword in the DC film, as Princess Diana was the Godkiller as the daughter of Zeus and Hippolyta. This Godslayer might be a real sword that can take out a god like Thor. But why would Thanos’ adopted daughter, who incidentally died in Avengers: Infinity War, want to kill Thor?

There is another theory, however, that says Thor will die in Avengers 4. It further explains by saying the Ragnarok event that began in Thor: Ragnarok will continue in Avengers 4 and will end in Thor’s death. Chris Hemsworth’s contract with Marvel too ends with the movie, and has not been renewed yet.