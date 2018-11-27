Avengers 4: Is Erik Selvig the key to defeat Thanos?

According to a new Avengers 4 theory, Erik Selvig may be the unlikely key to defeat Thanos. Introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Thor (2011), Selvig is portrayed by Stellan Skarsgård. An astrophysicist and a mentor to Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, Selvig was mind-controlled by Loki (thanks to the Mind Stone) in Thor. We learnt why in The Avengers.

The actor signed a five-film deal with Marvel Studios. After Thor and The Avengers (2012), he also appeared in Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). He has one more film to do with Marvel. The theory we are talking about here is put forward by a user called ‘mushbert’ on Reddit.

According to it, Selvig’s scrawls on the chalkboard in Thor: Dark World had an even bigger significance than we thought. Erik Selvig went mad again in Thor: The Dark World (Mind Stone’s residual presence) and was admitted in an asylum.

In the institution, he writes rambling words on a chalkboard and appears to be teaching some stuff to the inmates (one of whom is Stan Lee who wants his shoe back). You can watch the scene from 2:17 below.

Embedded below is the full image of the chalkboard. Selvig’s scrawls contain several references to things like The Fault — which may be the rip in the universe due to Thanos’ snap. In Avengers: Infinity War, the Mad Titan destroyed half of the universe’s life. Such an event may also have resulted in creating a tear in the fabric of the universe.

Then there is also ‘The Crossroads’. This may be a reference to gateways like Sakaar, a planet that we saw in Thor: Ragnarok. If you remember, it was full of wormholes leading to different places and, possibly, other realities. The computer voice that explained Sakaar to Thor said, “Surrounded by cosmic gateways, Sakaar lives on the edge of the known and unknown.”

616 Universe is a clear reference to the universe inside which the main continuity of Marvel Comics takes place. There is also Schrödinger’s cat, a thought experiment, in which a scenario presents a cat that may be simultaneously alive and dead. This may refer to Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and others who ‘died’ as the result of Thanos’ finger-snap. They might be in a situation akin to the Phantom Zone associated with the Kryptonians of DC Comics. They may be neither alive nor dead inside the real inside Soul Stone.

As to how Selvig knows all this, the person who has put forward this theory says, “The mindstone gave him an immense amount of information, Loki allowed it to when he had him under his control in order for him to build the portal device during the Battle of New York, all that information was too much for his mind to handle and this drove him mad. Hence why nobody pays him much attention anymore. However it is clear he will play an important role in defeating Thanos.”

Avengers 4 releases on May 3, 2019.