Avengers 4 ending still being decided: Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo said that the ending of Avengers 4 is yet to be decided.

The 50-year-old actor, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed the team is yet to finish the principal shoot of the Infinity War follow-up.

“We don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots. We’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year,” Ruffalo said on The Marvelists podcast.

He hinted director duo – Anthony and Joe Russo – are yet to zero in on how Avengers 4 will end.

“I don’t even know that (the Russos) really know exactly. Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it ’cause we wanna take it in another direction. It (the film) is a very living organism; even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it,” Ruffalo said.

Avengers Infinity War ended on an unexpected climax where Thanos got hold of all the Infinity Stones and set them int his gauntlet. After his snap, half the universe ended which included superheroes like Black Panther, Spider-man, Doctor Strange and many others. The original Avengers are still alive in the film and it is yet to be seen if the vanished superheroes will make a comeback. Captain Marvel, which releases in 2019, will introduce the much-awaited superhero and it is said that she will have a pivotal role in Avengers 4.

Avengers 4 is set to be released next year.

