Avengers 4: Chris Hemsworth has already finished reshoots

Chris Hemsworth is already done with Avengers 4 reshoots. The actor, who plays the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, broke the news on his Instagram stories. Chris posted several videos in which the actor is saying he is going back to shoot the Men in Black reboot, though he did not specify the location.

Chris had finished the London schedule of the film before he left for Atlanta. Tessa Thompson was also on the plane, presumably Hemsworth’s private jet. Meanwhile, other actors are still on Avengers 4 sets and are finishing their photography. The ending of the film is still being shot.

Does that mean Chris Hemsworth had finished most of his scenes when Avengers 4 was being shot back-to-back with Avengers: Infinity War? It seems like it. His contract with Marvel Studios also comes to an end with Avengers 4 and it is not clear whether it will be renewed. We might see the demise of his character or some other sort of closure in the upcoming film.

Thor, who was deemed to be one-dimensional and uninteresting, was reinvented by director Taika Waititi with Thor: Ragnarok last year. The character saw considerable development in Infinity War as well. Thor almost killed Thanos at the end of the movie. He also had a big role in Infinity War, and had his own journey and subplot.

Avengers 4 releases on May 4, 2018.

