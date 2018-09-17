Avengers 4 cast and crew photo teases return of this fan-favourite character

Avengers 4 releases on May 3, 2019. Avengers 4 releases on May 3, 2019.

A photo showing Avengers 4 cast and crew has surfaced online. Uploaded on Reddit by a user called TimVdV, the photo shows various cast members and crew of the film, including Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. The occasion was the opening of director Joe Russo’s new Los Angeles restaurant Simone.

All those who are following the updates regarding Marvel’s next big ensemble film Avengers 4 know that currently reshoots for the film are underway. Many prominent cast members have returned to the film’s sets to finish their character’s scenes. Mark Ruffalo recently revealed the Russo Brothers have not even shot the ending of the film.

We can probably assume that the cast members present at the opening are also involved in the reshoots, although reshoots are taking place in Atlanta and the restaurant opening event was in L.A. But if these actors are doing reshoots with Russo, there are a few surprises.

Taika Waititi is the biggest one. Waititi, as we know, directed Thor: Ragnarok last year, but he also played the role of everybody’s favourite Kronan, Korg, one of the standout characters in the film. A soft-spoken gladiator who speaks in a New-Zealand accent, Korg was written as a failed revolutionary who found himself on Sakaar, fighting for the Grandmaster’s entertainment. He was funny in the classic Waititi style, using the situation to derive humour instead of the words. He later helped Thor in the battle against Hela on Asgard.

Thanos destroyed the Asgardian spaceship at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, but he apparently killed only half of Asgardians (as Thor said in the film), and the rest of the people, including Korg and Valkyrie, supposedly escaped. Kevin Feige has confirmed that Korg and his partner Miek have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He had said while speaking to Fandango, “We have plans for Korg and Miek. When and where we’ll have to wait and see, but we, like the audience now that they’ve seen them, can’t get enough.” Will Korg return in Avengers 4?

After Thanos reduced half the universe’s life to dust with the snap of his Infinity Gauntlet, half of the superheroes also perished. While the Mad Titan has achieved his goal, the remaining heroes will likely regroup and retaliate while simultaneously finding a way to resurrect the dead or turn back the time to make the events of Infinity War inconsequential. Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, who also gets her standalone movie next year, will join the fight in Avengers 4.

The second surprise in the photo is Marisa Tomei, who played the role of Aunt May in Spider-Man: Homecoming. She seems to have survived Thanos’ finger-snap, and surely has a role in Avengers 4. Scarlett Johansson, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Chris Evans, and Don Cheadle were also present at the do. Noticeably absent were Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo. All four are confirmed to be involved in reshoots.

