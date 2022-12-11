scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Avatar The Way of Water sells over 4 lakh tickets in advance booking, expected to cross Rs 16 crore on opening weekend

The advance bookings of Avatar 2 is already one of the biggest in 2022 and will compete with Brahmastra, KGF: Chapter 2 and other Hollywood releases.

A screenshot from Avatar: The Way of Water trailerAvatar: The Way of Water trailer is set to release in December.
James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is already promising to wreak havoc at the box office. The much-anticipated sequel to the 2009 blockbuster has sold approximately 2 lakh tickets for the opening day and has grossed Rs 7 crore in India.

The film is looking at one of the highest advance bookings in the country this year and is estimated to pose a challenge to Avengers: Endgame, KGF 2 and Baahubali 2. According to a report in Pinkvilla, over 2 lakh tickets have been sold so far on the opening day with the three national chains, and it has clocked an advance of Rs 1.20 lakh.

The advance bookings of Avatar 2 is already one of the biggest in 2022 and will compete with Brahmastra and other Hollywood releases including Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness. The opening weekend has already seen 4.10 lakh tickets sold and is expected to cross Rs 16 crore in the first weekend itself. With this pace, it can cross Rs 50 crore in  India easily. In the three national chains, Spiderman: No Way Home had sold around 5 lakh tickets, whereas Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness had sold around 3.80 lakh tickets for the opening day.

Also Read |The unique appeal of James Cameron’s Avatar

Set more than a decade after the original where Pandora’s blue Na’vi people battled human colonists for the moon’s natural resources, The Way of Water sees protagonists Jake Sully and Neytiri, who are now parents to five children. Their life is turned upside down after the return of the ‘sky people’–a word for humans, who are now after Sully. The family escapes to the oceanic Metkayina clan. They have to learn the ways of the water to survive amid the approaching threat of their enemy.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 12:00:34 pm
