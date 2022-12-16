Avatar The Way Of Water will not beat Avengers Endgame records with its advance booking, and that’s a good thing

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water, which hits theatres today (December 16) in India has sold tickets worth Rs. 30 crore nett as reported by Box Office India. In the South, including smaller cities like Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Kurnool, and Tirupati, advance bookings were exceptionally high.

Even though the movie hasn’t sold as many tickets as movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, RRR, Brahmastra Part One Shiva, and KGF Chapter 2, it has nonetheless made more money because of higher average ticket pricing. For some IMAX shows, the cost of a ticket in select places can go up to Rs. 2500. The number is lower than what the Hollywood box office behemoths produced by Marvel, such as the Avengers series, commanded in India.

Similar trend is seen in the US where the James Cameron’s sequel to his highest grossing movie in the world has earned an expected $17 million from Thursday night shows, This puts it in the same bracket as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 ($17 million), Jurassic World‘s ($18.5 million) and The Batman ($17.6 million). This is appreciably lower than front-ended superhero films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($28 million), but it is considered a good thing as superhero fare also sees a steep drop after the first weekend. Avatar 2, on the other hand, is expected to see sustained viewership with audience choosing the best medium to watch Cameron’s extravaganza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avatar (@avatar)

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, as of Thursday morning, the film had sold 5,49,774 tickets. “Avatar *advance booking* status at *national chains* [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis]… Till Thursday, 10 am…⭐️ F: 2,30,317⭐️ S: 1,72,720⭐️ S: 1,46,737⭐️ Total tickets sold: 5,49,774.”

The sequel sold 1 million tickets on BookMyShow as of Wednesday and may surpass the box office records of Indian and Hollywood hits such as Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2 and Avengers: Endgame with its week-on-week viewing.

The movie is slated to release in more than 3800 theatres and will screen 17000 shows daily. It aims to break into the top 3 highest-grossing Hollywood movies of all time in India. This list includes Avengers: Endgame (Rs. 53 cr), Spider-Man – No Way Home (Rs. 32.67 cr) and Avengers: Infinity War (Rs. 31.30 cr).

Also read | Before Avatar The Way of Water: All you need to know about the original blockbuster

The trailer for the film was released on November 2 and is all set to release on December 16. The film is the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar and has actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprising their roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri. It also stars Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, David Thewlis, and Brendan Cowell and others in significant roles. It will be released in India in 2D, 3D, 3D Screen X, 4DX, and IMAX 3D formats in English, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.