Avatar The Way of Water runtime revealed, James Cameron says ‘it’s okay to get up and pee’

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is going to be a lengthy film, at least by mainstream Hollywood standard. As per reports, the duration of the upcoming Cameron film is said to be 3 hours and 10 minutes, which is approximately 30 minutes longer than the first film.

In an earlier chat with Empire Magazine, Cameron had spoken about the long duration of the film and how sticking to the old formula is not necessary anymore. “I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie.’ It’s like, give me a fucking break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it’s okay to get up and go pee,” he said.

However, this doesn’t make Avatar: The Way of Water the longest movie by James Cameron as Titanic holds the record with a runtime of 3 hours and 14 minutes.

The official synopsis of Avatar: The Way of Water reads, “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

The film has Sam Worthington returning as Jake Sully, and Zoe Saldana as Neytiri. Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, and Jemaine Clement are new additions to the cast. The film, which has been in development for about 13 years, is easily one of the much-anticipated films of Hollywood.

Avatar: The Way of Water is releasing worldwide on December 16.