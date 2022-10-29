scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Avatar The Way of Water runtime revealed, James Cameron says ‘it’s okay to get up and pee’

James Cameron's Avatar The Way of Water, which releases on December 16, is over three hours but it is still not the longest film by Cameron.

A screenshot from Avatar: The Way of Water trailerAvatar: The Way of Water trailer is set to release in December.

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is going to be a lengthy film, at least by mainstream Hollywood standard. As per reports, the duration of the upcoming Cameron film is said to be 3 hours and 10 minutes, which is approximately 30 minutes longer than the first film.

In an earlier chat with Empire Magazine, Cameron had spoken about the long duration of the film and how sticking to the old formula is not necessary anymore. “I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie.’ It’s like, give me a fucking break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it’s okay to get up and go pee,” he said.

However, this doesn’t make Avatar: The Way of Water the longest movie by James Cameron as Titanic holds the record with a runtime of 3 hours and 14 minutes.

The official synopsis of Avatar: The Way of Water reads, “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...
Experts Explain: How not to deal with ChinaPremium
Experts Explain: How not to deal with China
Why spectrum needs a change in approachPremium
Why spectrum needs a change in approach
Also Read |Amitabh Bachchan had a condition before marrying Jaya Bachchan: ‘Definitely don’t want a wife who will work 9-5’

The film has Sam Worthington returning as Jake Sully, and Zoe Saldana as Neytiri. Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, and Jemaine Clement are new additions to the cast. The film, which has been in development for about 13 years, is easily one of the much-anticipated films of Hollywood.

Avatar: The Way of Water is releasing worldwide on December 16.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 02:16:52 pm
Next Story

Senior Assam bureaucrat arrested for taking bribe

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

SUHANA
Suhana Khan rocks in a saree, mom Gauri Khan drapes it for her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement