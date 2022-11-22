scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water new trailer takes fans deep into visually stunning Pandora. Watch

Avatar: The Way Of Water will be released on December 16 in theatres. The sequel features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet, among others.

avatar 2 new trailerThe advance booking for Avatar 2 has started.

The final trailer for director James Cameron’s epic science fiction film Avatar: The Way of Water was unveiled on Tuesday. Like the previous promos of the movie, this one too offers a glimpse of the visually stunning alien world that Cameron has painstakingly created over a decade. The Way of Water hits theatres on December 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale.

The two-minute trailer provides a deeper look into the lives of Jake Sully and his young family. Jake vows to protect them against new and unseen threats. The ocean becomes the battleground as the new trailer showcases some stunning visuals of Pandora and underwater life. Cameron spent several years developing the technology to film motion capture under water.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set 10 years after Avatar, which was released in 2009, and became the highest-grossing movie of all time. It narrated the tale of a group of human invaders who arrived on an alien land with a mission to plunder it for resources.

Also read |Avatar producer Jon Landau: ‘India’s diversity continues to amaze me’

James Cameron has not just completed the second film in the franchise, but he has also already shot the third film. However, he will start working on the fourth and fifth films only after Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 are successful. Talking about the franchise, Cameron said at CinemaCon, “With the first Avatar, we set out to push the limits of the big screen. With the new Avatar films, we’re pushing those limits even farther, with 3D, with high dynamic range, with high frame rate, higher resolution, and much greater reality in our visual effects.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

Avatar: The Way Of Water will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The sequel features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 10:10:57 am
Next Story

DUET 2022 Result declared; how to check PG, PhD admission result

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan birthday his connection with fans
Kartik Aaryan is here for ‘instant gratification’: How he connected with his fans, won them over
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement