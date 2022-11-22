Avatar: The Way of Water new trailer takes fans deep into visually stunning Pandora. Watch

The final trailer for director James Cameron’s epic science fiction film Avatar: The Way of Water was unveiled on Tuesday. Like the previous promos of the movie, this one too offers a glimpse of the visually stunning alien world that Cameron has painstakingly created over a decade. The Way of Water hits theatres on December 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale.

The two-minute trailer provides a deeper look into the lives of Jake Sully and his young family. Jake vows to protect them against new and unseen threats. The ocean becomes the battleground as the new trailer showcases some stunning visuals of Pandora and underwater life. Cameron spent several years developing the technology to film motion capture under water.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set 10 years after Avatar, which was released in 2009, and became the highest-grossing movie of all time. It narrated the tale of a group of human invaders who arrived on an alien land with a mission to plunder it for resources.

James Cameron has not just completed the second film in the franchise, but he has also already shot the third film. However, he will start working on the fourth and fifth films only after Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 are successful. Talking about the franchise, Cameron said at CinemaCon, “With the first Avatar, we set out to push the limits of the big screen. With the new Avatar films, we’re pushing those limits even farther, with 3D, with high dynamic range, with high frame rate, higher resolution, and much greater reality in our visual effects.”

Avatar: The Way Of Water will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The sequel features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.