Avatar The Way of Water box office collection Day 6: India among top five global markets for James Cameron’s film

Avatar: The Way of Water is headed for an exemplary first week at the box office, and judging by the latest trends, it will surpass the lifetime collections of Bollywood’s big blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 186 crore) this week itself. Early trend reports suggest that director James Cameron’s film will earn around Rs 14.25 to 16.25 crore on day six of release, according to a report in Koimoi.

The film had an opening of Rs 40 crore, it collected Rs 42.5 crore on the second day, Rs 46 crore on the third day, Rs 18.6 crore on the fourth day and Rs 16.63 on the fifth day. The sci-fi epic is charging towards the Rs 200 crore mark. The Way of Water also registered the second-biggest opening ever for a Hollywood film in India, falling slightly behind Avengers: Endgame, which had earned over Rs 53 crore on its first day.

These extraordinary numbers are quite a feat; the Hollywood blockbuster has left many Bollywood hits in its wake. The Hindi film industry has struggled hard this year, with only a handful of hits including Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 2, while other big-budget Bollywood films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj flopped.

Avatar: The Way of Water was made on a budget of $400 million and it remains to be seen if it will be able to overtake its own predecessor, which remains the highest-grossing film of all time with a collection of $2.9 billion. The Way of Water has made over $500 million worldwide so far, with India in the top five global markets, alongside China, South Korea, France and Germany.

The film, which takes place a decade after the first film, is receiving mostly positive reviews, with many praising its stunning visuals, but others criticising the storyline itself. Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Kate Winslet among others.