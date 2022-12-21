Avatar The Way of Water box office collection Day 5: James Cameron’s film inches closer to Rs 200 cr mark, overtakes big Bollywood films

Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to director James Cameron’s superhit 2009 film Avatar, is drawing large crowds in India and across the world. The film, which got a great start at the Indian box office, is doing well at the ticket counters even on weekdays. Though in comparison to its opening day collection of Rs 41 crore, the film has witnessed a drop in collections. Despite that, it continues to make more money than many big Bollywood films of 2022.

After registering a collection of Rs 18 crore on its first Monday, the film stayed afloat on Tuesday as well. It earned in the range of Rs 14-16 crore on its second weekday, reported Koimoi.com. One of the reasons for the dip in the film’s earnings at the box office is that during the weekdays, tickets cost lower in comparison to the weekend. The sci-fi epic is expected to once again pick up the pace on its second weekend and earn Rs 200 crore after a week of release.

Made on a budget of around $400 million, it remains to be seen if Avatar: The Way of Water will be able to set new box office records, just like its predecessor. Avatar stands as the highest-grossing film of all time with a worldwide collection of $2.9 billion. Currently, Avatar 2 is receiving praise from all corners. Critics have hailed the film’s VFX and it has a 94 per cent audience score and 78 per cent positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film’s five-day collection (approximately Rs 160-162 crore) is better than what many Bollywood films have earned this year. Ram Setu did a lifetime business of Rs 71.87 cr, Vikram Vedha earned Rs 78.66 crore, Laal Singh Chaddha collected Rs 58.73 crore, and Shamshera earned Rs 42.48 crore. Avatar 2 will easily cross the lifetime business of Drishyam 2 (Rs 221.35 crore) soon. The one film that seems to be in the same league as Avatar 2 until now is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra, which earned Rs 168.75 crore in its first week.