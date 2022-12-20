scorecardresearch
Avatar The Way of Water box office collection Day 4: James Cameron film sees a dip after a roaring weekend, eyes Rs 200 crore in first week

Avatar The Way of Water box office collection Day 4: The Monday curse affected Avatar 2's performance at the ticket windows. Friday onwards, it will also have to compete with Ranveer Singh's Cirkus.

avatar 2 box officeAvatar 2 hit the theaters on December 16. (Photo: James Cameron/Instagram)
After a roaring weekend, director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water saw a dip in numbers on Monday. As per early trend reports, the film earned between Rs 16 crore and Rs 18 crore on day 4. Even though the film is enjoying a solo run at the Indian box office, the numbers are expected to be slightly low during the week. This Friday, the science-fiction epic will have to compete with Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh.

KoiMoi reported that Avatar: The Way of Water saw a drop of 60 percent on Monday. However, the film performed exceptionally well over the weekend, especially in comparison to some of the biggest Bollywood movies of the year. Having already crossed Rs 160 crore in its first weekend, Avatar 2 will easily cross the Rs 200 crore mark this week.

With Rs 41 crore on Friday, Avatar became the first film to register such a staggering opening day figure in the post-pandemic era, outshining several Bollywood films that released this year. Even Bollywood hits such as Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 failed to get such numbers at the box office.

Also Read |Avatar The Way Of Water movie review: James Cameron takes immersive to another dazzling level

The sequel to the 2009 film has already earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally for a $434.5 million (Rs 3,598 crore approx) global debut, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

Also Read |As Saathiya turns 20, Sandhya Mridul shares happy memories about shooting with Rani Mukerji, Vivek Oberoi and Tanuja

Talking about creating Avatar 2, James Cameron in an interview to Variety said, “When I was writing the new films, I was going through that as a father of teenagers. And my conclusion was, no matter what you go through in terms of dysfunction, the family’s your fortress. And I wanted to somehow, through my art, convey that, because I thought it was a big missing piece in action movies these days.”

He also opened up about the themes of the film and said that it still revolves around the environment. “It’s about what I call the struggle between the takers and the caretakers. The indigenous people are caretakers. They’re the ones that have the power in our world right now to reconnect us with a vision of nature that’s more protective and cooperative and harmonious. If we don’t adopt that attitude, we will die out. It’s that simple,” the filmmaker said.

