Avatar The Way of Water box office collection Day 2: James Cameron film soars to new heights, earns Rs 42 crore

Avatar: The Way of Water continues to wreak havoc at the box office. After a stupendous opening of around Rs 41 crore, the film is expected to have scored another big total on its second day.

James Cameron’s sci-fi film is touted to show around 5-10 per cent growth and earn Rs 42 crore, and according to Box Office India, the number could be even higher if the South markets hold better. Avatar racked up huge numbers in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, especially.

The second day sees the Hindi circuits doing better than South as there is 25 per cent growth in bigger circuits like Mumbai and North India. The three-day weekend total should be around Rs 125-130 crore, and it could be more if there is a sharper increase on Saturday. Avatar has become the first film to register such a staggering opening day figure in the post-pandemic times, outshining the rest of the Bollywood films that released this year and beating the record of Hollywood releases too.

Even Bollywood’s biggest successes in 2022, Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were left far behind. However, Avatar 2, despite crossing Hollywood blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War’s mark, failed to beat Endgame’s record, where the film earned around Rs 53 crore. Avatar: The Way of Water sees actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana back as Jake Sully and N’avi princess Neytiri respectively. They are now parents of five children but their blissful life is interrupted by ‘sky people’ who are after Jake. He, along with his family, find refuge with the Metkayina clan but the family has to learn the ways of water to survive. The first film, which released in 2009, became the highest-grossing blockbuster till Avengers Endgame took over in 2019.