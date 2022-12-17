Avatar: The Way of Water box office collection Day 1: James Cameron’s sci-fi drama fails to leave behind Avengers Endgame

Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time Avatar, has started its run in the Indian theaters on the right note. The film is witnessing great footfall in the cinema halls and going by its opening day collection figure, it seems to have the capacity of overtaking Avatar as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time.

On Friday, the James Cameron directorial earned in the range of Rs 38.50 to 40.50 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama. This makes Avatar 2 the second-highest box office opener in the Indian market after the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame which earned Rs 53.10 crore on its opening day.

The sci-fi drama is minting the maximum money in the southern market. It has raked in Rs 22 crore just from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. The rest of the regions have recorded a total collection of Rs 17 crore. The film has become the first film to register such a humongous opening day figure in the post-pandemic times.

Avatar: The Way of Water has actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprising their roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri respectively. They are now parents of five children but their happy life is interrupted by ‘sky people’ who are after Jake. He, along with his family, finds refuge with the Metkayina clan but the family has to learn the ways of water to survive.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had earlier predicted that Avatar 2 will record “historic collections”. He told indianexpress.com, “I am sure it will grow into highest grossing Hollywood film this year. It will also be the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in this country because James Cameron is truly a visionary beyond being a filmmaker.”

The film has been garnering a positive response from the audience and critics. It is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its first weekend itself. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie 3.5 stars rating. A section of her review read, “Avatar 2 is just stunning in the parts it skims along the water, dives deep, rolls around joyously, keeping up with the incredible creatures who live in the deep.”