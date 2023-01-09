Avatar The Way of Water box office collection: At Rs 450 cr, James Cameron film is now the biggest Hollywood blockbuster ever in India, beats Avengers Endgame record

James Cameron’s sci-fi mammoth Avatar: The Way of Water has emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. The film has earned over Rs 454 crore, crossing Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Box office of Rs 438 crore. The sequel has grossed over Rs 14060 crore worldwide, and is the eighth biggest grosser in India across all languages. The film crushed opposition from any other Bollywood release, that included Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

The Hollywood film had a stupendous opening in India, raking in Rs 40.50 crore, with Avengers Endgame still maintaining top spot with a staggering one-day earnings of Rs 53 crore. Avatar crossed Rs 160 crore in the first weekend itself and raced past Rs 200 crore in the second week, outshining the rest of the Bollywood successes of the year, including Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files. Bollywood had only a few successes in 2022, of which none touched such big numbers. The big budget films could not make an impression at the box office either.

Meanwhile, globally, the James Cameron film has maintained its No.1 spot for four weeks straight in US and Canadian theaters with $45 million in sales. The sci-fi spectacle has now crossed $500 million domestically and $1.7 billion globally. After dominating December, the Avatar sequel is catching up to the original’s numbers; the 2009 Avatar scored $50.3 million in its fourth weekend. The Way of Water already ranks as the seventh highest grossing film ever,

Talking about creating Avatar 2, James Cameron in an interview to Variety had said, “When I was writing the new films, I was going through that as a father of teenagers. And my conclusion was, no matter what you go through in terms of dysfunction, the family’s your fortress. And I wanted to somehow, through my art, convey that, because I thought it was a big missing piece in action movies these days.”

He also opened up about the themes of the film and said that it still revolves around the environment. “It’s about what I call the struggle between the takers and the caretakers. The indigenous people are caretakers. They’re the ones that have the power in our world right now to reconnect us with a vision of nature that’s more protective and cooperative and harmonious. If we don’t adopt that attitude, we will die out. It’s that simple,” the filmmaker said.