Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Avatar producer Jon Landau: ‘India’s diversity continues to amaze me’

Jon Landau expressed his love for India in a Twitter post and launched the Kannada trailer of the much-anticipated sci-fi movie Avatar: The Way of Water.

Jon LandauProducer Jon Landau says he is amazed by India's diversity. (Photo: Instagram/jonplandau)

Film producer Jon Landau says he finds India’s culture and diversity astonishing and is looking forward to release his upcoming venture Avatar: The Way Of Water in the country in six languages.

Directed by celebrated filmmaker James Cameron, Avatar: The Way Of Water is scheduled to be release in India on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

“Namaste India! I see you. Your diversity continues to amaze me. I am so excited for you to experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 6 languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Let’s celebrate the return to Pandora on 16th Dec,” he wrote.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in India by 20th Century Studios.

The sequel features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 07:07:53 pm
