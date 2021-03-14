Avatar overtakes Avengers Endgame, fans react: ‘The real winner is Zoe Saldana’

March 14, 2021 11:08:03 am
Avatar is now the highest-grossing movie of all time, worldwide speaking. It recently beat Avengers: Endgame to become no. 1.
The official Twitter handle of Marvel Studios shared, “Congratulations to @JimCameron, @JonLandau, and ALL of Na’vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you 3000. @OfficialAvatar.” Cameron replied by quoting the tweet with a blue heart.
Russ Brothers, who directed the final two Captain America and final two Avengers movies tweeted, “Passing the gauntlet back to you… @JimCameron. They also shared art by Boss Logic.
James Gunn, who has directed the two Guardians of the Galaxy movies and will return for the third, tweeted, “Well it was fun while it lasted, but I am no longer an Executive Producer of the biggest grossing film of all time. Congrats to James Cameron & the #Avatar team! (And of course @zoesaldana, who is in kind of a no lose situation here).”
Zoe Saldana starred in both movies, in Avatar as Neytiri and in Endgame as Gamora. Here’s how she reacted to the news.
Fans reacted to the announcement with jokes and memes.
Disney to Disney rn pic.twitter.com/lbSBF9UALV
— damo🪐💫 (@MFDAMO) March 13, 2021
One fan mocked Disney for congratulating itself by a meme in which Obama can be seen bestowing a medal to himself. Another had the same thought when he shared the meme in which two characters wearing Spider-Man costumes point fingers at each other.
One user tweeted, “Just acknowledge that no matter who wins between Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, the real winner is Zoe Saldana.” One fan asked Disney to re-release Endgame as well, so it could presumably wrench back the throne from Avatar.
One Twitter user cynically said, “Disney definitely did this for a reason. Now they can market Avatar 2 as the sequel to the highest-grossing film of all-time again. Then when Avengers 5 comes out they can re-release Endgame and do the same thing.”
Avatar released in 2009, while Endgame came out in 2019.
