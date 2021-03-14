Avatar overtakes Avengers Endgame, fans react: ‘The real winner is Zoe Saldana’

Avatar has become the king of box office after dethroning Avengers: Endgame (Photo: Disney)

Avatar is now the highest-grossing movie of all time, worldwide speaking. It recently beat Avengers: Endgame to become no. 1.

The official Twitter handle of Marvel Studios shared, “Congratulations to @JimCameron, @JonLandau, and ALL of Na’vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you 3000. @OfficialAvatar.” Cameron replied by quoting the tweet with a blue heart.

Russ Brothers, who directed the final two Captain America and final two Avengers movies tweeted, “Passing the gauntlet back to you… @JimCameron. They also shared art by Boss Logic.

Passing the gauntlet back to you… @JimCameron Thanks for the beautiful art @bosslogic. pic.twitter.com/URSxUMzf8D — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 13, 2021

James Gunn, who has directed the two Guardians of the Galaxy movies and will return for the third, tweeted, “Well it was fun while it lasted, but I am no longer an Executive Producer of the biggest grossing film of all time. Congrats to James Cameron & the #Avatar team! (And of course @zoesaldana, who is in kind of a no lose situation here).”

Well it was fun while it lasted, but I am no longer an Executive Producer of the biggest grossing film of all time. Congrats to James Cameron & the #Avatar team! (And of course @zoesaldana, who is in kind of a no lose situation here). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2021

Zoe Saldana starred in both movies, in Avatar as Neytiri and in Endgame as Gamora. Here’s how she reacted to the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana)

Fans reacted to the announcement with jokes and memes.

One fan mocked Disney for congratulating itself by a meme in which Obama can be seen bestowing a medal to himself. Another had the same thought when he shared the meme in which two characters wearing Spider-Man costumes point fingers at each other.

One user tweeted, “Just acknowledge that no matter who wins between Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, the real winner is Zoe Saldana.” One fan asked Disney to re-release Endgame as well, so it could presumably wrench back the throne from Avatar.

One Twitter user cynically said, “Disney definitely did this for a reason. Now they can market Avatar 2 as the sequel to the highest-grossing film of all-time again. Then when Avengers 5 comes out they can re-release Endgame and do the same thing.”

Avatar released in 2009, while Endgame came out in 2019.