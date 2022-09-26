scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Avatar box office collection: James Cameron film mints $30 mn worldwide, emerges as biggest re-release in post pandemic era

Avatar box office collection: James Cameron's sci-fi epic is ruling the roost once again. The movie has minted $30 million worldwide.

avatarA still from Avatar.

Even after releasing for the third time in cinemas, James Cameron epic Avatar is still making the big bucks at box office. What is even more amazing is that after 13 years of its original release, people are still flocking to theatres to watch the magic unfold on the big screen.

After minting an impressive $30 million worldwide, Avatar has emerged as the biggest re-release in post pandemic era. With this weekend’s box office figures, the film has now collected a whopping $2.85 billion worldwide. Not only internationally and in the North American market, Avatar has managed to regale the Indian viewers too.

Thanks to the ringing success of the National Cinema Day, makers have decided to lower their prices for the first four days of Navratri, which will further extend Avatar’s reach and bank balance.

Also Read |Thirteen years later, James Cameron’s Avatar to return with a focus on family

While domestically, the re-release of Avatar minted $10 million, it is its overseas collection that has contributed to the gigantic sum of $30 million. Now, the Cameron directorial is inching closer to the $3 billion mark, a figure which no film has reached till date. Now only time will tell if Avatar manages to create a new landmark in cinematic history.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loosePremium
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loose

During its first release in 2009, Avatar had achieved the milestone of reaching the lifetime collection of $2.8 billion. It lost its top rank as the highest grossing movie in the world for a short period of time to MCU’s Avengers: Endgame, but got back to its original position last year post its redistribution in China.

Re-releasing Avatar is not only benefitting makers by helping them make more money of the film, it is also contributing in creating a healthy buzz for the film’s sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which will release in December this year. The second installment stars the original stars (Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington) with some new addition, including Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-09-2022 at 05:20:02 pm
Next Story

What are the Surjapuri and Bajjika dialects, and why is the Bihar Govt promoting them?

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s vanity van
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement