Avatar box office collection: James Cameron film mints $30 mn worldwide, emerges as biggest re-release in post pandemic era

Even after releasing for the third time in cinemas, James Cameron epic Avatar is still making the big bucks at box office. What is even more amazing is that after 13 years of its original release, people are still flocking to theatres to watch the magic unfold on the big screen.

After minting an impressive $30 million worldwide, Avatar has emerged as the biggest re-release in post pandemic era. With this weekend’s box office figures, the film has now collected a whopping $2.85 billion worldwide. Not only internationally and in the North American market, Avatar has managed to regale the Indian viewers too.

Thanks to the ringing success of the National Cinema Day, makers have decided to lower their prices for the first four days of Navratri, which will further extend Avatar’s reach and bank balance.

While domestically, the re-release of Avatar minted $10 million, it is its overseas collection that has contributed to the gigantic sum of $30 million. Now, the Cameron directorial is inching closer to the $3 billion mark, a figure which no film has reached till date. Now only time will tell if Avatar manages to create a new landmark in cinematic history.

During its first release in 2009, Avatar had achieved the milestone of reaching the lifetime collection of $2.8 billion. It lost its top rank as the highest grossing movie in the world for a short period of time to MCU’s Avengers: Endgame, but got back to its original position last year post its redistribution in China.

Re-releasing Avatar is not only benefitting makers by helping them make more money of the film, it is also contributing in creating a healthy buzz for the film’s sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which will release in December this year. The second installment stars the original stars (Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington) with some new addition, including Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh.