Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Avatar 3 to introduce fire element and two new cultures, hints James Cameron

While attending the Critics Choice Awards, James Cameron dropped some nuggets about what fans could expect from Avatar 3, revealing the element of fire and two new cultures would be introduced.

James Cameron on Avatar 3James Cameron's Avatar 3 will release in December 2024. (Photos: JimCameron/Twitter, officialavatar/Twitter)
Avatar 3 to introduce fire element and two new cultures, hints James Cameron
Filmmaker James Cameron, whose latest release Avatar: The Way of Water is continuing to break global box office records, recently teased fans about the next instalment in the film franchise.

According to Deadline, while attending the Critics Choice Awards, Cameron dropped some nuggets about what fans could expect from Avatar 3, revealing the element of fire and two new cultures would be introduced. “Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak,” he told Deadline.

Cameron added, “You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you’re going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places.”

The filmmaker’s wife, Suzy Amis, said, “You need a very secure seatbelt.”

Cameron quipped, “it’s a rocket sled.” Helmed by Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed the $1.9 billion mark at the global box office. The film stars KSam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 09:37 IST
Germany: A replica of India’s famous Sanchi Gate unveiled in Berlin

