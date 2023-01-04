scorecardresearch
Avatar 3: James Cameron hints at fire-wielding Na’vi, says ‘last parts will be the best’

In Avatar 3, James Cameron said the audience will get to see a darker side of the Na'vi. The film is scheduled to release in December 2024.

James Cameron has teased the world of Avatar 3 and it’s going to be bigger and darker. The filmmaker, whose Avatar 2 is smashing global box office records, said the film’s third instalment will “explore new worlds” and show a new tribe.

While the first Avatar (2009) showed the forest-dwelling Omaticaya as an introduction to the Na’vi, the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, introduced the Metkayina– the tribe that lives in the coastal regions of Pandora.

According to a report in Collider, James Cameron said the audience will now get to see a darker side of the Na’vi– fire-wielding residents of the planet, that he called the ‘Ash People’. “The fire will be represented by the ‘Ash People.’ I want to show the Na’vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides. In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite.”

 

The filmmaker said Avatar’s upcoming instalments–Avatar 3 is scheduled to release on December 20 2024–will be “the best” in the franchise as the films would “explore new worlds, while continuing the story of the main characters.”

“I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal. But, obviously, everything will depend on how Avatar 2 is received, if it finds its audience,” he added.

Avatar: The Way of Water has made more than $1.3 billion globally. The Way of Water is already the 15th highest global release ever, just behind the first Black Panther.

