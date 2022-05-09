Avatar The Way of Water trailer: James Cameron promises a visually stunning family saga, watch video

It has been a long wait–more than a decade, actually–but the sequel to Avatar is on its way. Titled Avatar: The Way of Water, the film will be released later this year. The first footage from the long-awaited sequel was screened at CinemaCon showcase in Las Vegas on April 27. And now, the trailer of the movie has been released online.

The footage gives fans a glimpse of the visually stunning landscapes of Pandora, an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon of the gas giant Polyphemus from the Alpha Centauri system, which was also the setting of the original film. There are many shots in which the ocean or water plays a pivotal part. We once again see the Na’vi. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri also return. But this time they seem to be accompanied by a number of shorter, cuter versions of themselves, seemingly their children.

The blueness of it all stretches over the entire trailer. So far, Avatar 2 looks visually stunning and promises to be more family centric, as we hear Jake say at one point: “Wherever we go, this family is our fortress.”

While releasing the trailer for the first time, director James Cameron is reported to have said, “With the first Avatar, we set out to push the limits of the big screen. With the new Avatar films, we’re pushing those limits even farther, with 3D, with high dynamic range, with high frame rate, higher resolution, and a much greater reality in our visual effects.”

Avatar was a resounding success and remains the highest-grossing film of all time. It told the story of humans who invaded Pandora, populated by the Na’vi, a harmonious blue-hued species, to mine the territory of a valuable mineral called Unobtanium.

The film starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver in the lead roles. All of them will return in the sequel. Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, David Thewlis and Vin Diesel among others are joining the franchise’s cast with the sequel.

Avatar 2 is set to be released on December 16, 2022.