Avatar 2 to resume production in New Zealand next week

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is set to resume production in New Zealand next week. Producer Jon Landau shared an image on Instagram along with a caption that read that the team will be heading “back to New Zealand next week.”

“Our #Avatar sets are ready — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more,” read the full caption.

In March, the shoot of Avatar sequel was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, the sequel has the release date of December 2021. It is yet to be known if the makers will stick to that date or postpone release.

Much like the rest of the world, New Zealand was also under lockdown, but circumstances have improved there, allowing the team to resume production.

The first Avatar film released in 2009 and was the highest-grossing film ever until the release of Avengers Endgame. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will reprise their roles in the sequel.

