Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Avatar 2 to release in 100 days, makers release new still giving a peek at the world of Pandora

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water releases in theatres on December 16.

avatar 2 release dateAvatar The Way of Water releases on December 16.

With only 100 days remaining until the release of James Cameron’s mega-budget film Avatar: The Way of Water, the makers on Thursday released a new poster giving a peek at the world of Pandora. The film’s social media handles shared the new poster with a Na’vi atop a dragon-like creature.

Avatar 2’s trailer released in May introduced new characters and an unseen side of Pandora. The film looks stunning. At the time of releasing the trailer, Cameron said, “With the first Avatar, we set out to push the limits of the big screen. With the new Avatar films, we’re pushing those limits even farther, with 3D, with high dynamic range, with high frame rate, higher resolution, and a much greater reality in our visual effects.”

The first Avatar film released in 2009 and was a big success. The James Cameron directorial is still the highest grossing film of all time.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang reprise their roles from the first film. Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, David Thewlis and Vin Diesel have joined the cast in the second installment.

In a conversation with Empire, Winslet shared that her character is named Ronal, and she leads the Metkayina tribe. The actor said, “She is deeply loyal and a fearless leader. She is strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, she still joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear. Her family and their home.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 06:41:47 pm
