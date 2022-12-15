Avatar 2 director James Cameron on coming back with The Way of Water: ‘Steven Spielberg didn’t do ET sequel’

James Cameron directorial Avatar: The Way of Water is about to hit the big screen on Friday. Ahead of the film’s international release, the maverick director spoke about the highly-anticipated feature during a recently held global press conference.

While many makers want to set down making a sequel immediately post a movie’s success, Cameron took 13 years to release Avatar: The Way of Water. When asked about his opinion about sequels and spin-offs, the director said, “It seems obvious to everyone, ‘oh, you just made a bunch of money, do a sequel,’ right? Well, Steven Spielberg didn’t do a sequel to ‘E.T.,’ highest grossing film in its time, right? It’s not a no-brainer, do you want to call down the lightning strike again in the same spot? You know, it’s a lot to live up to. But we have this amazing cast… cast that returned, and we figured out a way to bring Sig (Sigourney Weaver) back as well, even though her character from the first film dies, obviously.”

“And we also had this amazing family of artists and troupe players, you know, all the other actors. When you see a crowd scene in this movie of a hundred people, it’s the same ten actors just moved around, right? So it’s a small group and we kind of, yeah, love each other and enjoy the process. And Kate (Winslet) got to join that, and feel that vibe as well. And that was a big incentive for me, to come back and do this all again,” he continued.

Since the new film’s theme is water, the cast had to train to be underwater. However, with no prior experience, Hollywood star Kate Winslet came out of the whole trying experience as a star, as she managed to stay underwater, holding her breath for a jaw-dropping seven minutes. Even Cameron himself seemed lightly irked by the fact as he mentioned, “I’m still pissed off, because I’ve been a free diver for fifty years. And you smoked past, you know, me and everybody else,” the director said while speaking to Kate.

The filmmaker went on to heap praise on his cast, and promised a spectacular visual fest as he concluded the interaction.

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang among others, Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theatres on December 16.