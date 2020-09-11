Avatar 2 set photos show Sigourney Weaver filming stunts underwater

Avatar 2 is set to be released on December 16, 2022. (Photo: officialavatar/Twitter)

The production of Avatar’s sequel continues in full swing even during a pandemic. The official Twitter account of the sci-fi movie franchise has been sharing photos from the sets, giving hints about the movies.

The latest photos show Sigourney Weaver filming on the set of James Cameron’s movie while being clad in a motion-capture suit (indicating that she is playing a Na’vi or something non-human).

The caption read, “From the set of the Avatar sequels: Sigourney Weaver never shies away from a stunt, not even when it’s underwater!”

Sigourney Weaver played the role of exobiologist Dr Grace Augustine in Avatar.

The original Avatar flipped the traditional alien invasion premise of most films involving extraterrestrials. Instead of aliens invading earth, the humans invaded Pandora, a moon of the gas giant Polyphemus, populated by a race of humanoids called Na’Vi, a peace-loving and close to nature blue-hued species with feline eyes. They are taller than us and physically strong. Humans arrived on Pandora to mine unobtanium, a highly valuable mineral found only on Pandora. Most human invaders do not care if the Na’vi die or not.

The film starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver in the lead roles. All of them will return in the sequels.

Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, CJ Jones and Vin Diesel are joining the franchise’s cast with the sequels.

James Cameron signed up with Fox for four sequels. Avatar 2 is set to be released on December 16, 2022.

