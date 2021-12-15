Avatar 2 director James Cameron on Kate Winslet: ‘She blew everybody away when…’

James Cameron is setting the stage for his new movie, Avatar 2, on a grand scale. And one would expect nothing less from the director who beat his own box office record earlier this year with Avatar’s China release.

Cameron and producer Jon Landau are teaming up to present a never-before-seen celluloid experience with the Avatar sequel whose filming has been done largely underwater. The Titanic director spoke about some of his actors’ experience on the set.

Speaking to the Entertainment Weekly, Cameron said 72-year-old Sigourney Weaver, who’s making a comeback in a new secret role after dying in the first movie, could easily hold her breath for 6.5 minutes, while Kate Winslet “blew everybody away when she did a seven-and-a-half-minute breath hold.” Avatar 2, which marks the reunion of Cameron and Titanic star Winslet, will see the latter play one of the Metkayina, a mysterious character called Ronal.

For the unversed, the Metkayina is a ‘new clan of reef-dwelling Na’vi.’

But even with its great ensemble and unique premise, James Cameron is sceptical about the box office performance of Avatar 2. Saying that it is all ‘a big roll of the dice,’ the director is keeping his fingers crossed for an exceptional return.