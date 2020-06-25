Ava trailer: Jessica Chastain plays the quintessential ‘deadly assassin gone rogue’

Jessica Chastain in a still from Ava. Jessica Chastain in a still from Ava.

The trailer of Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell actioner Ava is out. In the two-minute video, we see everything that we need to know about the plot of the film. And that is never a good thing.

Chastain is Ava, a deadly assassin gone rogue, who presumably works for a nefarious organisation that tackles its issues in covert, mysterious ways. Farrell seems like one of the top leaders of the organisation which doesn’t trust Ava. It is basically a tussle between these two skilled fighters, and who would win here also seems quite obvious.

John Malkovich and Geena Davis also feature in pivotal roles in Ava. From the looks of it, Malkovich possibly plays the mentor-father figure of Ava in the action-thriller.

While the action sequences promise something in the way of thrill, the same cannot be said about the storyline, which is seemingly quite straightforward.

Helmed by Tate Taylor, the release date of Ava is yet to be announced.

