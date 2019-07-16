Toggle Menu
Austin Butler to star as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann-helmed biopichttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/austin-butler-elvis-presley-baz-luhrmann-biopic-5831437/

Austin Butler to star as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann-helmed biopic

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic will have Austin Butler in the lead role. Tom Hanks co-stars as Elvis Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Austin Butler Elvis Presley
Austin Butler has been cast to portray Elvis Presley in the upcoming biopic by director Baz Luhrmann. (AP Photo)

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic has found its King.

After a competitive casting contest, 27-year-old actor Austin Butler has been cast as Presley. Ansel Elgort, Harry Styles and Miles Teller all reportedly tested for the role ultimately won by Butler, who last year appeared in the Denzel Washington Broadway revival of “The Iceman Cometh.”

Luhrmann says in a statement that through “a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

Production is to begin early next year on the Luhrmann-directed film. Tom Hanks co-stars as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Butler also has a role in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Super 30 box office collection Day 4: Will Hrithik Roshan film pass weekday test?
2 The King’s Man teaser trailer: The prequel introduces Kingsman origins
3 Best films by Jon Favreau: Iron Man, The Jungle Book, Chef and others